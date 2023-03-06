Seoul shares up on techs, battery makers late Mon. morning
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Monday morning as investors wait for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's forecast on the U.S. economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.36 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,444.43 as of 11:20 a.m.
The main bourse got off to a strong start and continued to trade bearish as foreigners and institutional investors snapped up oversold stocks.
Investors are keen on how Fed Chair Powell will assess the U.S. economy before the Senate and the House Committees this week.
Most large-cap shares in Seoul gathered ground.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.83 percent, while smaller rival SK hynix inched up 1.15 percent.
Portal operator Naver advanced 2.68 percent, and messenger operator Kakao was up 2.95 percent.
Battery maker Samsung SDI gained 2.74 percent following news the company is set to build a battery manufacturing plant with U.S. General Motors.
The local currency was exchanging hands at 1,299 won against the greenback, up 2.6 won from the previous session's close, as of 11:20 a.m.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
U.S. guided-missile destroyer visits S. Korea
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor
-
Military ups readiness against possible N.K. provocations ahead of joint drills with U.S.