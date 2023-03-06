S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States staged combined air drills, involving at least one U.S. nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber, sources said Monday, in the latest show of America's military might against North Korea's evolving military threats.

The bomber's deployment came amid concerns that Pyongyang could engage in provocations in response to the allies' Freedom Shield exercise set to take place from March 13-23.

The U.S. previously deployed the B-52H bomber to the peninsula in December last year.

Meanwhile, the allies' Air Forces also kicked off this year's first Buddy Wing exercise at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday, according to Seoul officials.

The regular squadron-level drills, designed to enhance wartime operation capabilities and teamwork, involves some 10 aircraft, including the South's F-15K fighter jet and the U.S.' A-10 attack aircraft, and will run until Friday.

The allies plan to hold the Buddy Wing exercise nine times this year, it added.



This file photo, provided by the U.S. Central Command on Nov. 11, 2022, shows a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)