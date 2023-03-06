Apple TV+ series 'Pachinko' wins best ensemble cast from Indie Spirit Awards
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Apple TV+'s Korean language drama "Pachinko" has received the award for best ensemble cast in a new scripted series from the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
"Pachinko"'s team received the award during the annual ceremony held in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday (U.S. time).
Based on the 2017 bestselling novel by Korean American author Lee Min-jin, the eight-episode series is a sprawling, multilingual epic that examines four generations of a Korean family during the Japanese occupation of Korea and the subsequent racism that followed.
It revolves around a native Korean girl named Sunja, as well as generations of her family, taking place in multiple locations, including South Korea, Japan and the United States.
The series stars rookie actress Kim Min-ha as young Sunja, Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung as older Sunja, and Korean heartthrob Lee Min-ho as Sunja's love interest, Hansu.
In a prerecorded acceptance speech, actor Lee said he and other cast members have been filming the second season in Canada, according to his agency MYM Entertainment.
