Agency warns of 'zero tolerance' for infringements of NCT members' privacy
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- SM Entertainment, the agency of K-pop supergroup NCT, on Monday warned of strict measures against fans violating privacy of the group's members.
In November, a stalking fan broke into the house of member Haechan, according to the agency. The fan was later indicted by the prosecution but did not receive a criminal punishment according to the member's will, it said in a statement.
But the group's members have continued to be deeply distressed as some fans waited for their arrival at places of their private daily routines, followed, made excessive contact or photographed them within an airport security area, the agency said in a press statement.
Some others allegedly tried to contact them using illegally acquired cell phone numbers or spread malignant rumors.
"Those are not acts of expressing their interest in the artist but acts of a stalking crime that instills fear in the artists and causes serious damage to their family members and acquaintances," the company said.
"We will take strong legal measures by using all means possible with the principle of zero tolerance for illegal acts," it warned.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
U.S. guided-missile destroyer visits S. Korea
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor
-
'The First Slam Dunk' becomes most-viewed animated Japanese film in S. Korea