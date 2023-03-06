2 senior judges nominated for new justices of constitutional court
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Two senior judges have been nominated for new justices of the Constitutional Court, officials said Monday.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su nominated Kim Hyung-du and Jeong Jeong-mi, both high court judges, to become the new members of the Constitutional Court's nine-member panel.
Kim, 58, is currently serving as a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, while Jeong, 54, sits as a senior judge at the Daejeon High Court.
The two will replace outgoing justices Lee Seon-ae and Lee Suk-tae, whose tenures are expiring this month and next month, respectively.
Kim, the Supreme Court chief justice, said the nominations were based on their "firm belief in the guarantee of constitutional values and basic rights of the people, empathy and willingness to protect the socially disadvantaged and minorities."
The justice nominees must undergo parliamentary confirmation hearings before they can be appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Constitutional Court justices serve single six-year terms.
