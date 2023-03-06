SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Shinsegae 214,500 DN 4,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,800 DN 2,300

TaekwangInd 782,000 DN 3,000

Nongshim 355,500 DN 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,670 DN 70

Boryung 9,050 DN 90

LG Corp. 83,400 UP 300

KAL 23,700 UP 300

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,300 DN 500

POSCO CHEMICAL 234,500 UP 5,500

Daewoong 17,240 DN 40

NHIS 9,290 UP 10

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

DB INSURANCE 75,300 DN 700

SGBC 54,400 UP 1,700

GCH Corp 15,760 DN 20

HyundaiMtr 177,500 UP 1,400

AmoreG 40,150 DN 850

SLCORP 27,500 DN 100

Yuhan 53,000 UP 400

LotteChilsung 163,000 DN 4,800

DongwonInd 50,600 DN 400

SamsungElec 61,500 UP 1,000

Hyosung 67,700 UP 200

POSCO Holdings 329,500 DN 2,500

LOTTE 30,400 DN 150

LS 70,100 DN 700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES102100 DN2100

MERITZ SECU 6,560 DN 20

GC Corp 120,600 DN 100

HtlShilla 78,400 UP 400

GS Retail 28,450 0

Hanmi Science 32,050 DN 150

GS E&C 22,400 DN 300

KPIC 175,300 DN 6,900

Ottogi 444,500 UP 7,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 781,000 UP 50,000

SamsungElecMech 152,900 UP 6,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,180 UP 260

SKC 110,300 DN 2,000

(MORE)