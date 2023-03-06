KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Shinsegae 214,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,800 DN 2,300
TaekwangInd 782,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 355,500 DN 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,670 DN 70
Boryung 9,050 DN 90
LG Corp. 83,400 UP 300
KAL 23,700 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,300 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 234,500 UP 5,500
Daewoong 17,240 DN 40
NHIS 9,290 UP 10
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
DB INSURANCE 75,300 DN 700
SGBC 54,400 UP 1,700
GCH Corp 15,760 DN 20
HyundaiMtr 177,500 UP 1,400
AmoreG 40,150 DN 850
SLCORP 27,500 DN 100
Yuhan 53,000 UP 400
LotteChilsung 163,000 DN 4,800
DongwonInd 50,600 DN 400
SamsungElec 61,500 UP 1,000
Hyosung 67,700 UP 200
POSCO Holdings 329,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE 30,400 DN 150
LS 70,100 DN 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES102100 DN2100
MERITZ SECU 6,560 DN 20
GC Corp 120,600 DN 100
HtlShilla 78,400 UP 400
GS Retail 28,450 0
Hanmi Science 32,050 DN 150
GS E&C 22,400 DN 300
KPIC 175,300 DN 6,900
Ottogi 444,500 UP 7,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 781,000 UP 50,000
SamsungElecMech 152,900 UP 6,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,180 UP 260
SKC 110,300 DN 2,000
(MORE)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
U.S. guided-missile destroyer visits S. Korea
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor
-
'The First Slam Dunk' becomes most-viewed animated Japanese film in S. Korea