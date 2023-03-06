Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 March 06, 2023

Hanssem 53,500 DN 500
F&F 144,000 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 45,300 DN 400
S-Oil 83,200 UP 900
LG Innotek 281,500 UP 11,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,400 DN 4,100
HMM 22,050 DN 400
KSOE 80,500 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 57,300 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
MS IND 20,750 UP 200
OCI 97,500 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 51,300 DN 800
KorZinc 583,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,380 DN 20
HyundaiMipoDock 70,800 DN 200
HITEJINRO 23,700 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 82,400 DN 500
Daesang 19,840 UP 120
SKNetworks 4,320 UP 195
ORION Holdings 15,340 UP 80
KCC 250,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 65,400 DN 500
DOOSAN 105,400 UP 3,900
DL 57,000 DN 800
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,710 UP 1,570
SamsungF&MIns 215,500 UP 4,500
Kogas 27,850 DN 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,290 DN 10
KIA CORP. 78,500 UP 300
SK hynix 89,700 UP 2,400
Youngpoong 628,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,650 DN 300
Hanwha 26,150 0
DB HiTek 46,300 UP 700
CJ 90,900 UP 3,000
LX INT 32,150 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 13,760 DN 800
TaihanElecWire 1,498 UP 10
(MORE)

