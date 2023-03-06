KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanssem 53,500 DN 500
F&F 144,000 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 45,300 DN 400
S-Oil 83,200 UP 900
LG Innotek 281,500 UP 11,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,400 DN 4,100
HMM 22,050 DN 400
KSOE 80,500 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 57,300 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
MS IND 20,750 UP 200
OCI 97,500 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 51,300 DN 800
KorZinc 583,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,380 DN 20
HyundaiMipoDock 70,800 DN 200
HITEJINRO 23,700 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 82,400 DN 500
Daesang 19,840 UP 120
SKNetworks 4,320 UP 195
ORION Holdings 15,340 UP 80
KCC 250,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 65,400 DN 500
DOOSAN 105,400 UP 3,900
DL 57,000 DN 800
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,710 UP 1,570
SamsungF&MIns 215,500 UP 4,500
Kogas 27,850 DN 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,290 DN 10
KIA CORP. 78,500 UP 300
SK hynix 89,700 UP 2,400
Youngpoong 628,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,650 DN 300
Hanwha 26,150 0
DB HiTek 46,300 UP 700
CJ 90,900 UP 3,000
LX INT 32,150 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 13,760 DN 800
TaihanElecWire 1,498 UP 10
(MORE)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
U.S. guided-missile destroyer visits S. Korea
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor
-
'The First Slam Dunk' becomes most-viewed animated Japanese film in S. Korea