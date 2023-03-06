Hyundai M&F INS 33,850 UP 200

KumhoPetrochem 159,100 DN 3,800

Mobis 219,000 UP 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 96,400 UP 2,700

S-1 56,500 UP 1,000

ZINUS 31,050 UP 150

Hanchem 211,000 DN 2,000

DWS 43,300 UP 850

KEPCO 18,020 UP 150

SamsungSecu 32,650 UP 200

KG DONGBU STL 8,990 DN 200

SKTelecom 46,250 UP 650

HyundaiElev 27,900 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDS 125,400 UP 1,800

KOREA AEROSPACE 45,500 UP 400

KUMHOTIRE 3,195 DN 35

Hanon Systems 9,540 UP 370

SK 184,400 UP 2,600

ShinpoongPharm 19,970 UP 460

Handsome 25,900 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 70,600 DN 700

Asiana Airlines 13,990 DN 220

COWAY 53,400 UP 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,200 DN 400

IBK 10,230 UP 60

DONGSUH 19,240 UP 80

SamsungEng 26,950 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 1,600

PanOcean 6,370 DN 210

SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 20,150 UP 220

LOTTE CONF 119,700 UP 1,700

KT 30,500 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22550 DN250

LOTTE TOUR 13,570 DN 270

LG Uplus 11,070 UP 60

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 UP 400

KT&G 87,000 DN 200

Doosan Enerbility 16,890 UP 170

Doosanfc 35,100 DN 400

(MORE)