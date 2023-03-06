KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hyundai M&F INS 33,850 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 159,100 DN 3,800
Mobis 219,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 96,400 UP 2,700
S-1 56,500 UP 1,000
ZINUS 31,050 UP 150
Hanchem 211,000 DN 2,000
DWS 43,300 UP 850
KEPCO 18,020 UP 150
SamsungSecu 32,650 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,990 DN 200
SKTelecom 46,250 UP 650
HyundaiElev 27,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 125,400 UP 1,800
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,500 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,195 DN 35
Hanon Systems 9,540 UP 370
SK 184,400 UP 2,600
ShinpoongPharm 19,970 UP 460
Handsome 25,900 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,600 DN 700
Asiana Airlines 13,990 DN 220
COWAY 53,400 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,200 DN 400
IBK 10,230 UP 60
DONGSUH 19,240 UP 80
SamsungEng 26,950 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 1,600
PanOcean 6,370 DN 210
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 20,150 UP 220
LOTTE CONF 119,700 UP 1,700
KT 30,500 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22550 DN250
LOTTE TOUR 13,570 DN 270
LG Uplus 11,070 UP 60
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 UP 400
KT&G 87,000 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 16,890 UP 170
Doosanfc 35,100 DN 400
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
U.S. guided-missile destroyer visits S. Korea
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor
'The First Slam Dunk' becomes most-viewed animated Japanese film in S. Korea