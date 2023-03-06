KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 15,420 UP 270
Kangwonland 19,600 DN 150
NAVER 214,500 UP 9,000
Kakao 63,600 UP 2,600
NCsoft 434,500 UP 12,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,400 DN 400
COSMAX 83,600 DN 2,200
KIWOOM 100,100 DN 1,100
DSME 24,000 DN 600
HDSINFRA 8,580 DN 350
DWEC 4,365 DN 35
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,600 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 320,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 33,800 UP 1,250
LG H&H 671,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 726,000 UP 23,000
KEPCO E&C 65,800 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 37,050 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,100 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,400 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 114,500 UP 3,700
Celltrion 151,800 UP 1,200
TKG Huchems 19,840 DN 160
JB Financial Group 9,340 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,900 DN 300
KIH 60,400 DN 400
GS 40,700 UP 200
LIG Nex1 75,500 UP 600
Fila Holdings 39,650 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,800 UP 300
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,450 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,670 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 144,000 DN 1,700
FOOSUNG 13,800 UP 40
SK Innovation 168,000 UP 7,200
POONGSAN 37,300 DN 1,600
KBFinancialGroup 50,200 UP 200
Hansae 16,790 UP 120
Youngone Corp 43,600 UP 600
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
U.S. guided-missile destroyer visits S. Korea
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor
'The First Slam Dunk' becomes most-viewed animated Japanese film in S. Korea