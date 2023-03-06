KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 71,500 UP 2,100
GKL 20,500 DN 200
KOLON IND 45,750 DN 700
HanmiPharm 263,000 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 22,400 DN 500
Meritz Financial 41,400 DN 350
BNK Financial Group 6,610 DN 20
emart 115,700 DN 1,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY378 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 41,700 DN 750
PIAM 36,000 UP 1,100
KRAFTON 173,500 UP 3,700
HANJINKAL 44,500 DN 450
Doosan Bobcat 39,200 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,260 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 81,300 UP 400
Netmarble 61,200 UP 800
SKBS 71,700 UP 100
HD HYUNDAI 58,800 UP 300
SKCHEM 83,400 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 442,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 10,430 DN 30
DoubleUGames 45,350 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 453,500 DN 11,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,680 UP 190
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 UP 13,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,690 DN 20
HANILCMT 11,960 DN 140
ORION 124,800 DN 400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,700 UP 50
HL MANDO 50,400 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 180,900 UP 200
SKSQUARE 40,850 UP 700
kakaopay 63,000 UP 1,500
HYBE 191,800 UP 4,400
LG Energy Solution 547,000 UP 9,000
DL E&C 32,800 DN 400
K Car 12,330 UP 10
KakaoBank 26,600 UP 300
SK ie technology 68,300 DN 500
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
U.S. guided-missile destroyer visits S. Korea
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor
'The First Slam Dunk' becomes most-viewed animated Japanese film in S. Korea