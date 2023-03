(2nd LD) Civic groups condemn S. Korea's proposal to end forced labor dispute with Japan

(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in paras 10-13)

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean civic groups supporting the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor condemned the Seoul government's plan Monday to compensate them through a public foundation, saying they cannot accept a third-party compensation method.

As Foreign Minister Park Jin announced the plan to resolve the long-running forced labor dispute with Japan, civic activists gathered outside the ministry's building in central Seoul to demand the proposal be withdrawn.



Civic activists opposed to the South Korean government's proposal to resolve its forced labor dispute with Japan hold a protest rally outside the foreign ministry building in downtown Seoul on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

The activists from a coalition of 611 civic and labor organizations, including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan and the Center for Historical Truth and Justice, said they cannot accept any solution to the forced labor dispute without an apology and direct compensation from the concerned Japanese companies.

"The Yoon Suk Yeol government trampled on the people's legally established rights and pushed through the pro-Japanese negotiations to exonerate Japanese companies," Park Seok-un, a progressive activist, said during the rally.

"It is lamentable that President Yoon and Minister Park have carried out their duties in violation of the Supreme Court's ruling," said Park, referring to the top court's compensation order for two Japanese firms accused of mobilizing Korean laborers during World War II.

Choi Dae-geun, a KCTU official, also attacked the Yoon government, saying the people will never tolerate any profit gained by selling the nation and workers.

Some progressive activists likened Monday's proposal to the Japanese annexation of Korea in 1910, while others called it an obvious historical regression.

The minor Jinbo (Progressive) Party also held a rally in front of the foreign ministry building to denounce the Seoul government's proposal as the "worst humiliating diplomacy."

Yoon Hee-sook, leader of the Jinbo Party, said that the uncompromising principle in the forced labor issue is the recognition of crimes, apology and compensation by Japanese companies and the punishment of those responsible.

The coalition of civic groups held a candlelight vigil at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul at 7:30 p.m. with around 100 activists and citizens demanding the Yoon government to step down for proposing such a "humiliating solution" on the forced labor issue.

Several civic and labor organizations also issued statements condemning the latest proposal.

The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan vowed not to forget the "humiliation of today," and said it will continue to "fight even harder" for justice and human rights.

In a separate statement, the KCTU denounced Seoul's plan as the "worst diplomatic disaster since the founding of the country."



Yang Geum-deok, a victim of Japanese wartime forced labor, shouts slogans condemning the South Korean government's proposal to end the forced labor dispute with Japan in a rally in the southwestern city of Gwangju on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Yang Geum-deok, a 94-year-old victim of forced labor under Japanese colonial rule, also joined the criticism of the Seoul government's proposal, saying she will not accept any compensation given like "money to beggars."

Yang made the angry remarks in the southwestern city of Gwangju after watching a live broadcast on the foreign minister's news conference.

"There are people who have done wrong and have to apologize. I don't think third-party compensation should be the solution. It can't be seen as an apology," she said.

"I won't die of hunger even if I don't get paid. I won't accept any compensation given like money to beggars."



