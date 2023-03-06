(WBC) S. Korea manager finds silver linings from exhibition loss

By Yoo Jee-ho

OSAKA, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Even in a discouraging defeat in an exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Monday, South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul managed to find some silver linings.

South Korea was charged with three errors in a 4-2 loss to the Orix Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome Osaka here Monday. South Korea outhit the reigning Japan Series champions 10-9 but could only eke out the two runs -- both coming in the top of the ninth against a minor league pitcher. Starting shortstop Oh Ji-hwan made two errors and his midgame replacement, Kim Ha-seong, committed another.



South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul awaits the start of an exhibition game against the Orix Buffaloes ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee said he was still pleased to see his team scratch out those late runs and avoid getting blanked, and added he was also happy with the progress his team has made, the final result notwithstanding.

"Our pitchers are rounding into form, and our hitters got to see some quality fastballs and breaking balls for the first time in a while," Lee said. "Their timing at the plate looked pretty good. It's just that some of their balls went right to fielders."

South Korea will play one more exhibition Tuesday, against the Hanshin Tigers at the same dome, before traveling to Tokyo for the big tournament. Lee's team will have its official practice at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday morning, and then play its first Pool B game against Australia at noon Thursday, both at Tokyo Dome.



South Korean players walk off the field at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023, following a 4-2 loss to the Orix Buffaloes in an exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic. (Yonhap)

Eight of South Korea's 15 pitchers took the mound Monday, and Lee said the rest will do the same Tuesday.

"Though we have one more exhibition game left, we've completed our final check of the squad," Lee said. "Every pitcher who didn't see action today will pitch tomorrow. For position players, I will make sure everyone will take the field, too, and give some guys extra rest as necessary."

Among the eight pitchers on Monday, Lee said he was heartened to see the two senior members of the staff, Kim Kwang-hyun and Yang Hyeon-jong, take significant strides.

"It was great to see Kwang-hyun get up to his usual velocity and pitch with great command," Lee said. "Hyeon-jong also threw so much better today than in some earlier outings. These veterans will have an important role to play. They will be asked to either help keep the momentum on our side or stop the bleeding."



Yang Hyeon-jong of South Korea pitches against the Orix Buffaloes during an exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)