S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 6, 2023
All News 16:38 March 06, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.699 3.707 -0.8
2-year TB 3.850 3.866 -1.6
3-year TB 3.774 3.791 -1.7
10-year TB 3.731 3.776 -4.5
2-year MSB 3.821 3.842 -2.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.458 4.471 -1.3
91-day CD 3.610 3.610 0.0
(END)
