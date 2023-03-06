DSME logs big loss in 2022 on higher costs
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Monday it posted a large loss in 2022 on higher costs, despite a jump in orders.
DSME said its consolidated loss stood at 1.61 trillion won (US$1.24 billion) last year. The comparable figure for the prior year was not given.
The operating loss came as its sales climbed 8.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.86 trillion won in 2022.
Yet the shipyard offered a rosy outlook for this year, saying its performance will likely take a turn for the better in light of a surge in orders clinched last year and rising ship prices.
Last year, DSME's orders exceeded its yearly target for the second consecutive year, securing orders that could keep the shipbuilder operating for 3 1/2 years.
The shipyard further said high value-added liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers account for 62 of its order backlog of 113 ships, which could help boost its top line and profitability.
DSME said the company will ramp up efforts to boost its profitability by cutting down on costs and winning orders for high-end vessels, including LNG carriers.
The company is slated to hold an annual shareholders' meeting in Geoje on the south cost on March 21.
In December, Hanwha Group, South Korea's No. 7 family-run conglomerate, signed a deal to take over the embattled shipbuilder. The deal has yet to win regulatory approval from South Korea, the European Union, Japan, China, Singapore and Vietnam.
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
U.S. guided-missile destroyer visits S. Korea
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor
-
'The First Slam Dunk' becomes most-viewed animated Japanese film in S. Korea