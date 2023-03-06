(WBC) Shohei Ohtani powers Japan to exhibition victory, fires warning shots to opposing pitchers

By Yoo Jee-ho

OSAKA, March 6 (Yonhap) -- With two emphatic home runs that powered his Japanese team to an exhibition game victory Monday night, Shohei Ohtani announced his arrival in the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

If there were any doubts as to who will be the brightest star during Pool B play in Tokyo starting Thursday, they disappeared on the vapor trails of Ohtani's majestic shots against the Hanshin Tigers at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

The 2021 American League MVP for the Los Angeles Angels also struck fear into opposing pitchers ahead of the first round, including those for South Korea.



Shohei Ohtani of Japan rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Hanshin Tigers in the top of the third inning of an exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Japan's 8-1 victory was in stark contrast to South Korea's 4-2 loss to the Japan Series champions Orix Buffaloes earlier Monday at the same venue. South Korea committed three errors and didn't score until the ninth inning.

On Tuesday, South Korea will take on the Tigers, and Japan will play the Buffaloes.

The longtime Asian rivals will square off at 7 p.m. Friday at Tokyo Dome. South Korea will open the proceedings against Australia at noon Thursday, while Japan will play its first game against China at 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Tokyo Dome.

Ohtani is playing for Samurai Japan for the first time since November 2016. He was not on the roster for the previous WBC in 2017 and hadn't played for his country since moving to the majors ahead of the 2018 season.

In his first trip to the plate, Ohtani, batting third as designated hitter, struck out in the top of the first. But with two men aboard in the top third, Ohtani went down to a knee to take Hiroto Saiki deep to center field for a three-run jack.



Shohei Ohtani of Japan follows through on a three-run home run against the Hanshin Tigers in the top of the third inning of an exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

In his next trip to the plate in the fifth, Ohtani doubled down with his second consecutive three-run blast.

Two swings, two home runs, six RBIs and thousands of elated fans.

"As my physical condition isn't 100 percent because of jetlag, I feel a bit worried about missing a pitch over the plate. Still, I was able to get a good swing on a split," Ohtani said on his first home run, in an English comment provided by the tournament organizers.

As for his second long ball, Ohtani said, "I'm happy that I was able to work the count to full and hit the one over the plate again following the previous at-bat."

Over his first five major league seasons, Ohtani has been a unicorn in every sense of the word, a powerful hitter at the plate and a dominant starter on the mound. He was voted the AL MVP in 2021 after belting out 46 home runs, driving 100 runs and leading the majors with eight triples, while also going 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 130 1/3 innings as a starter.

Though Ohtani didn't repeat as MVP in 2022, finishing second to Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, he had an even better season on the mound. Ohtani led the AL with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, and had a 15-9 record with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings. He finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting.

In Monday's game, Ohtani was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth and threw in the bullpen later.

Shohei Ohtani of Japan comes home after hitting a three-run home run against the Hanshin Tigers in the top of the fifth inning of an exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

