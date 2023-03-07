Today in Korean history
March 8
1948 -- Kim Koo, an independence fighter and politician, sends a letter to North Korea proposing a meeting in Pyongyang of the leaders of the two Koreas.
1957 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Turkey.
1986 -- South Korea finishes third at the first Winter Asian Games, hosted by Sapporo, Japan.
2001 -- President Kim Dae-jung visits the United States for a summit with U.S. President George W. Bush.
2009 -- North Korea holds elections to pick representatives to the 12th Supreme People's Assembly, the North's rubber-stamp parliament.
2015 -- Park In-bee picks up her 13th LPGA win in Singapore.
2016 -- South Korea announces its own set of sanctions over North Korea's fourth nuclear test two months earlier.
(END)
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint special operations drills
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber