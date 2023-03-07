Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 March 07, 2023
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/06 Cloudy 0
Incheon 13/07 Cloudy 0
Suwon 18/05 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 20/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/05 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 18/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 22/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/07 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 22/07 Cloudy 0
Jeju 21/09 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/05 Cloudy 0
Busan 18/09 Cloudy 0
(END)
