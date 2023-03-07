Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 March 07, 2023

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/06 Cloudy 0

Incheon 13/07 Cloudy 0

Suwon 18/05 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 20/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/05 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 18/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 22/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/07 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 22/07 Cloudy 0

Jeju 21/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/05 Cloudy 0

Busan 18/09 Cloudy 0

