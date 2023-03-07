Hyundai unveils Kona Electric SUV ahead of launch in Q2

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled the Kona Electric subcompact SUV ahead of its domestic launch in the second quarter.

The all-new Kona Electric comes with a 64.8 kilowatt-hour battery pack and it is expected to travel more than 410 kilometers on a single charge, Hyundai said in a statement.

Hyundai plans to introduce the Kona Electric model at the Seoul Mobility Show from March 31 to April 9 at the KINTEX exhibition hall in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.

The Kona Electric offers safety features, such as the front collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, safe exit warning and navigation-based smart cruise control systems, it said.

In January, Hyundai launched the all-new Kona model -- the first fully revamped model in five years -- in the local market, with an aim to sell 37,000 units this year.

The second-generation Kona is equipped with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged, a 2.0-liter gasoline or a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine.

Hyundai expects gasoline hybrid models to account for 40 percent of its overall Kona model sales this year.



This file photo offered by Hyundai Motor shows the all-new Kona Electric SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

