Hyundai unveils Kona Electric SUV ahead of launch in Q2
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled the Kona Electric subcompact SUV ahead of its domestic launch in the second quarter.
The all-new Kona Electric comes with a 64.8 kilowatt-hour battery pack and it is expected to travel more than 410 kilometers on a single charge, Hyundai said in a statement.
Hyundai plans to introduce the Kona Electric model at the Seoul Mobility Show from March 31 to April 9 at the KINTEX exhibition hall in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.
The Kona Electric offers safety features, such as the front collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, safe exit warning and navigation-based smart cruise control systems, it said.
In January, Hyundai launched the all-new Kona model -- the first fully revamped model in five years -- in the local market, with an aim to sell 37,000 units this year.
The second-generation Kona is equipped with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged, a 2.0-liter gasoline or a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine.
Hyundai expects gasoline hybrid models to account for 40 percent of its overall Kona model sales this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility