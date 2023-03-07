S. Korea, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties on renewable, new energy fields

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Uzbekistan agreed Tuesday to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy and various new energy sectors to boost their energy security and better achieve zero-emission goals, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The consensus was made during the inaugural bilateral energy dialogue held via teleconferencing and attended by Cheon Young-ghil, South Korea's director general for energy policy, and Azim Israilovich Akhmedkhajaev, the Central Asian nation's vice energy minister, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The meeting was held as the two nations signed a memorandum of understanding in December 2021 that calls for the establishment of a dialogue channel for stronger energy ties.

During the talks, the two sides shared their energy policies involving renewable energy development to respond to growing uncertainties in global supply chains amid the Russia-Ukraine war and climate change, and discussed ways to jointly respond to such challenges, the ministry said.

Cheon asked for the Uzbek government's attention to South Korean companies' participation in various energy projects in Uzbekistan, as well as addressing pending issues involving Korean firms operating there, such as outstanding accounts receivable in the Surgil gas field project, it added.

The two sides also discussed the Uzbek government's energy efficiency rules regarding imported electronics, the ministry said.

"Uzbekistan is rich in natural resources, such as natural gas, uranium and tungsten, and South Korea secures advanced technologies and experiences in energy development," a ministry official said. "The two sides plan to hold energy talks regularly to work more closely on energy security and net-zero goals."

