'Promise' by BTS' Jimin tops iTunes charts in 51 regions

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- "Promise," the first song written by Jimin of K-pop superband BTS, topped iTunes charts in 51 regions around the world Tuesday, weeks ahead of the release of his first solo album, the band's agency said.

"Promise" was No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts of Sweden, Norway, Greece, Finland and other countries as of 9 a.m., BigHit Music said.

The tune was first unveiled on SoundCloud, a global music platform, in 2018.

"Christmas Love," a song first released by Jimin in 2020, ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts of 17 regions, including Argentina, Singapore, Japan and Ecuador.

The vocalist recently released the two songs formally to music services inside and outside of South Korea ahead of the release of his first solo album, "Face."

The album is set to arrive March 24.



BTS member Jimin is seen in this photo released by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

