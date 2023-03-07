Internet banking customers up 8.5 pct in 2022 on mobile service use
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The number of customers for internet banking in South Korea continued to grow in 2022 as more online services are available and people prefer transactions on the go, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Registered customers for mobile banking totaled some 207.04 million at the end of last year, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
The figure includes multiple accounts held by customers.
The daily average transactions made through the internet came to 76.3 trillion won (US$5.9 billion), an 8.2 percent increase from the prior year, the data showed.
The number of daily internet banking users also rose 13.8 percent on-year to about 19.71 million in 2022.
Behind the rise lies a spike in the number of registered mobile banking users, which came to 169.22 million last year, up 10.3 percent from a year earlier.
Mobile banking users have been on the rise thanks to multiple internet-only banks entering the market. The number grew 10.7 percent and 13.8 percent respectively in 2020 and 2021.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber