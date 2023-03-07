Customs agency busts 8.2 tln won worth of illegal activities in 2022
SEJONG, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs agency said Tuesday it has detected 8.2 trillion won (US$6.31 billion) worth of illegal trade activities, such as smuggling and violations of foreign currency rules.
The amount marks a sharp rise from just 3.2 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS). The number of cases came to 1,983, slightly down from the previous year's 2,062, it added.
The figure is based on violations of 21 laws designated by the customs office, including the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act and the Narcotics Control Act.
The KCS said the latest spike came as it has detected 15 major violations of foreign currency transaction rules involving cryptocurrencies, valued at 5.6 trillion won.
In 2022, the customs office busted 787.9 billion won worth of tariff evasions, along with drug-smuggling activities of 60 billion won.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility