The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 07, 2023
SEOUL, Mar. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.54 3.54
2-M 3.59 3.60
3-M 3.65 3.67
6-M 3.78 3.78
12-M 3.90 3.91
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
Most Saved
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber