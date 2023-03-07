Seoul stocks inch up amid rate hike uncertainties

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning with investors remaining cautious of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming testimony this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 10.46 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,473.08 as of 11:20 a.m.

The main bourse opened lower, trailing behind lackluster trading on Wall Street, but moved into positive territory around 10:15 a.m. as foreigners' buying offset selling by retail and institutional investors.

Eyes are now on what Powell will have to say about the U.S. economy and the central bank's future policy direction before the Congress this week.

Large cap shares in Seoul traded mixed, while battery shares gathered ground.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 0.98 percent and smaller rival SK hynix inched down 0.22 percent.

Tech shares surrendered previous session gains. Portal operator Naver dipped 0.7 percent and messenger app operator Kakao fell 2.52 percent.

In contrast, battery maker LG Energy Solution added 3.11 percent, rival Samsung SDI advanced 2.3 percent and POSCO Chemical jumped 13.43 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,298.6 won against the greenback, down 1.7 won from the previous session's close.

