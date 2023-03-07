(WBC) Further tests on S. Korean pitcher reveal no damage

By Yoo Jee-ho

OSAKA, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Further tests done on a South Korean pitcher dealing with some shoulder and neck stiffness showed no structural damage Tuesday, an official with the national team said, putting him on track to take the mound in key games at the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Right-hander Go Woo-suk is recovering fast after being diagnosed with "some muscle aches," the official added.

Go threw only 12 pitches against the Orix Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Monday, in the first of two exhibition games for South Korea ahead of the World Baseball Classic (WBC).



South Korean reliever Go Woo-suk stretches his neck during an exhibition game against the Orix Buffaloes ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Go iced the area after the game and told reporters that, while he didn't feel great, he felt confident he'd recover quickly.

Go visited a WBC-designated hospital Tuesday, instead of watching his teammates play the Hanshin Tigers in the final exhibition before the big tournament. The national team official explained in the morning that Go was feeling "much better" than Monday, and he only wanted to get some clarity on his condition.

Go led the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with a career-best 42 saves last year and is seen as a strong candidate to handle ninth-inning duties for the national team here.

After two exhibition games in Osaka, the South Korean team will travel to Tokyo on Tuesday evening and hold its first workout in Tokyo at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday morning.

South Korea's first Pool B game is Thursday at noon against Australia.



South Korean reliever Go Woo-suk pitches during an exhibition game against the Orix Buffaloes ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

