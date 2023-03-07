(WBC) Further tests on S. Korean pitcher reveal no damage
By Yoo Jee-ho
OSAKA, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Further tests done on a South Korean pitcher dealing with some shoulder and neck stiffness showed no structural damage Tuesday, an official with the national team said, putting him on track to take the mound in key games at the World Baseball Classic (WBC).
Right-hander Go Woo-suk is recovering fast after being diagnosed with "some muscle aches," the official added.
Go threw only 12 pitches against the Orix Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Monday, in the first of two exhibition games for South Korea ahead of the World Baseball Classic (WBC).
Go iced the area after the game and told reporters that, while he didn't feel great, he felt confident he'd recover quickly.
Go visited a WBC-designated hospital Tuesday, instead of watching his teammates play the Hanshin Tigers in the final exhibition before the big tournament. The national team official explained in the morning that Go was feeling "much better" than Monday, and he only wanted to get some clarity on his condition.
Go led the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with a career-best 42 saves last year and is seen as a strong candidate to handle ninth-inning duties for the national team here.
After two exhibition games in Osaka, the South Korean team will travel to Tokyo on Tuesday evening and hold its first workout in Tokyo at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday morning.
South Korea's first Pool B game is Thursday at noon against Australia.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint special operations drills
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber