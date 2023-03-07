(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint emergency runway drills
(ATTN: CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and U.S. Air Forces staged landing and takeoff drills on an emergency runway Tuesday, officials said, following North Korea's claims that its multiple rocket launcher is powerful enough to destroy an enemy airfield.
The exercise took place in the southern county of Changnyeong, 347 kilometers southeast of Seoul, mobilizing some 10 aircraft, including the South's C-130 and CN-235 transport aircraft and the U.S.' A-10 attack warplane and MC-130J combat transport aircraft, according to Seoul's Air Force.
Maj. Gen. Choi Chun-song, commander of the Air Force's Air Mobility & Reconnaissance Command, and the U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea Commander Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin oversaw the drills.
During the drills, South Korean and U.S. Combat Control Teams secured the safety of the emergency runway before radioing aircraft pilots permission to land, the armed service said.
"Emergency runway landing and takeoff training is essential in order to maintain air operations in places other than air bases," Col. Lee Duk-hee, in charge of the drills' planning, was quoted as saying. "Through repeated realistic training, (we) will continue to strengthen combined wartime and emergency runway operational capabilities."
Last month, the North said it fired two shells from the 600-mm multiple rocket launcher, raising speculation that it could target a key South Korean air base in Cheongju, 122 km south of Seoul, and a U.S. air base in Gunsan, 179 km south of the capital.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber