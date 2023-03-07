Actor Yoo Ah-in's home raided in drug probe
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Police on Tuesday raided the home of actor Yoo Ah-in as part of their investigation into allegations of illegal drug use.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) sent investigators to Yoo's home and another location.
The 37-year-old actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, has been under investigation after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said that his prescription purchases for propofol for nonmedical purposes, have been too frequent since 2021. It is a powerful sleep-inducing drug commonly used in surgeries.
Police sent his hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Service for tests, and Yoo additionally tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and ketamine.
Yoo, who has been banned from leaving the country, is expected to be summoned for questioning sometime soon, the SMPA said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint special operations drills
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber