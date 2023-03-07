Yoon says S. Korea will provide over US$10 mln to build shelters for Turkey quake survivors

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that South Korea will provide over US$10 million to help Turkey build shelters for survivors of last month's devastating earthquake.

Yoon unveiled the plan during a luncheon with members of the Korea Disaster Relief Team who were sent to Turkey shortly after the Feb. 6 quake to help with rescue and recovery work.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (C, rear) watches a video on the activities of a South Korean rescue team that was dispatched to Turkey following a devastating earthquake during a luncheon meeting for the squad at the guesthouse of the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on March 7, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"The spirit of solidarity you showed on the field in Turkey reminded us once again that South Korea and Turkey are true friends that help each other in difficulty," Yoon said during the event at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.

"The government and the private sector will jointly provide over $10 million in finances to take part in the Turkish government's planned temporary housing project for displaced people, and plan to actively support everything from its creation to operation," he said.

South Korea sent a total of 142 rescue workers, military personnel, nongovernmental organization workers and foreign ministry officials to Turkey in the aftermath of the earthquake.

The team helped rescue eight people from under the rubble and later took part in reconstruction work.

Yoon said the Korea Shipowners' Association has decided to supply 250 used shipping containers for use as temporary shelters for the displaced, and the government will help transport them to Turkey as early as possible in March and April.

"Our government will continue to support Turkey's recovery and reconstruction in line with your dedication and our people's warm hearts," Yoon said, thanking the rescue team for their dedication and hard work.

Meanwhile, Yoon opened his remarks by expressing his condolences over the death of a firefighter who died in the line of duty in Gimje, 196 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday night.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from R) and a South Korean rescue team that was dispatched to Turkey following a devastating earthquake pay silent tribute to the quake's victims during a luncheon meeting for the contingent at the guesthouse of the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on March 7, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

