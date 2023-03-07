SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



GC Corp 125,400 UP 4,800

SamsungElec 60,700 DN 800

SLCORP 27,100 DN 400

Yuhan 53,300 UP 300

GCH Corp 15,940 UP 180

HyundaiMtr 175,100 DN 2,400

AmoreG 39,900 DN 250

LOTTE 30,250 DN 150

NHIS 9,200 DN 90

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

LotteChilsung 165,700 UP 2,700

POSCO Holdings 335,000 UP 5,500

LS 71,200 UP 1,100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES100200 DN1900

GS E&C 22,600 UP 200

DongwonInd 50,000 DN 600

DB INSURANCE 74,400 DN 900

HITEJINRO 23,550 DN 150

CJ LOGISTICS 82,200 DN 200

DOOSAN 106,500 UP 1,100

DL 56,600 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 158,000 DN 1,100

IS DONGSEO 45,700 UP 400

SKC 114,900 UP 4,600

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,940 DN 240

S-Oil 84,000 UP 800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0

LG Innotek 279,000 DN 2,500

MS IND 20,500 DN 250

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,700 UP 2,300

HMM 21,500 DN 550

HYUNDAI WIA 56,600 DN 700

OCI 100,300 UP 2,800

LS ELECTRIC 51,800 UP 500

Mobis 218,000 DN 1,000

KorZinc 586,000 UP 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 97,300 UP 900

SamsungHvyInd 5,290 DN 90

KSOE 79,700 DN 800

S-1 56,500 0

