KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GC Corp 125,400 UP 4,800
SamsungElec 60,700 DN 800
SLCORP 27,100 DN 400
Yuhan 53,300 UP 300
GCH Corp 15,940 UP 180
HyundaiMtr 175,100 DN 2,400
AmoreG 39,900 DN 250
LOTTE 30,250 DN 150
NHIS 9,200 DN 90
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
LotteChilsung 165,700 UP 2,700
POSCO Holdings 335,000 UP 5,500
LS 71,200 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES100200 DN1900
GS E&C 22,600 UP 200
DongwonInd 50,000 DN 600
DB INSURANCE 74,400 DN 900
HITEJINRO 23,550 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 82,200 DN 200
DOOSAN 106,500 UP 1,100
DL 56,600 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 158,000 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 45,700 UP 400
SKC 114,900 UP 4,600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,940 DN 240
S-Oil 84,000 UP 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
LG Innotek 279,000 DN 2,500
MS IND 20,500 DN 250
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,700 UP 2,300
HMM 21,500 DN 550
HYUNDAI WIA 56,600 DN 700
OCI 100,300 UP 2,800
LS ELECTRIC 51,800 UP 500
Mobis 218,000 DN 1,000
KorZinc 586,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 97,300 UP 900
SamsungHvyInd 5,290 DN 90
KSOE 79,700 DN 800
S-1 56,500 0
(MORE)
