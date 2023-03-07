KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMipoDock 70,200 DN 600
Hyundai M&F INS 34,000 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 13,650 DN 110
LX INT 32,000 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 1,515 UP 17
KAL 23,450 DN 250
Boryung 9,080 UP 30
Nongshim 352,000 DN 3,500
Hyosung 67,400 DN 300
Shinsegae 213,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,600 DN 700
SSANGYONGCNE 5,630 DN 40
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,700 DN 100
LG Corp. 82,100 DN 1,300
SGBC 51,900 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 782,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,300 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 DN 1,000
Kogas 27,950 UP 100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,240 UP 1,530
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,280 DN 10
DB HiTek 45,200 DN 1,100
KIA CORP. 77,600 DN 900
SK hynix 88,900 DN 800
Hanwha 25,950 DN 200
Youngpoong 627,000 DN 1,000
CJ 91,100 UP 200
Hanmi Science 34,600 UP 2,550
GS Retail 28,750 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 151,400 DN 1,500
KPIC 175,100 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 6,610 UP 50
Hanssem 53,900 UP 400
F&F 140,000 DN 4,000
HtlShilla 77,400 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 793,000 UP 12,000
Ottogi 448,500 UP 4,000
ZINUS 30,750 DN 300
SKTelecom 47,450 UP 1,200
(MORE)
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber