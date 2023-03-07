HyundaiMipoDock 70,200 DN 600

Hyundai M&F INS 34,000 UP 150

DongkukStlMill 13,650 DN 110

LX INT 32,000 DN 150

TaihanElecWire 1,515 UP 17

KAL 23,450 DN 250

Boryung 9,080 UP 30

Nongshim 352,000 DN 3,500

Hyosung 67,400 DN 300

Shinsegae 213,000 DN 1,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,600 DN 700

SSANGYONGCNE 5,630 DN 40

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,700 DN 100

LG Corp. 82,100 DN 1,300

SGBC 51,900 DN 2,500

TaekwangInd 782,000 0

HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 0

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,300 DN 350

SamsungF&MIns 214,500 DN 1,000

Kogas 27,950 UP 100

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,240 UP 1,530

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,280 DN 10

DB HiTek 45,200 DN 1,100

KIA CORP. 77,600 DN 900

SK hynix 88,900 DN 800

Hanwha 25,950 DN 200

Youngpoong 627,000 DN 1,000

CJ 91,100 UP 200

Hanmi Science 34,600 UP 2,550

GS Retail 28,750 UP 300

SamsungElecMech 151,400 DN 1,500

KPIC 175,100 DN 200

MERITZ SECU 6,610 UP 50

Hanssem 53,900 UP 400

F&F 140,000 DN 4,000

HtlShilla 77,400 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 793,000 UP 12,000

Ottogi 448,500 UP 4,000

ZINUS 30,750 DN 300

SKTelecom 47,450 UP 1,200

(MORE)