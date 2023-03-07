KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kangwonland 19,210 DN 390
NAVER 211,000 DN 3,500
Kakao 61,500 DN 2,100
NCsoft 420,000 DN 14,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,500 UP 100
COSMAX 82,100 DN 1,500
KIWOOM 99,300 DN 800
DSME 23,450 DN 550
HDSINFRA 8,490 DN 90
DWEC 4,390 UP 25
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,500 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 325,500 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 33,400 DN 400
LG H&H 672,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 740,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 64,400 DN 1,400
ShinhanGroup 36,800 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,500 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,300 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 114,400 DN 100
Celltrion 155,400 UP 3,600
TKG Huchems 20,050 UP 210
JB Financial Group 9,380 UP 40
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,600 DN 300
KIH 59,900 DN 500
GS 40,750 UP 50
LIG Nex1 74,400 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 39,650 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,600 DN 2,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,800 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,660 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 141,500 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 13,480 DN 320
SK Innovation 176,800 UP 8,800
POONGSAN 37,450 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 50,800 UP 600
Hansae 17,780 UP 990
Youngone Corp 43,050 DN 550
CSWIND 76,300 UP 4,800
(MORE)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber