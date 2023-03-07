KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 19,340 DN 1,160
KOLON IND 45,700 DN 50
HanmiPharm 266,000 UP 3,000
SD Biosensor 22,850 UP 450
Meritz Financial 42,100 UP 700
BNK Financial Group 6,590 DN 20
emart 115,400 DN 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 50 DN1100
KOLMAR KOREA 41,300 DN 400
PIAM 35,750 DN 250
HANJINKAL 44,950 UP 450
CHONGKUNDANG 81,700 UP 400
DoubleUGames 44,950 DN 400
HL MANDO 48,200 DN 2,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 794,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,300 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,550 UP 290
Netmarble 60,000 DN 1,200
KRAFTON 169,200 DN 4,300
HD HYUNDAI 58,700 DN 100
ORION 125,100 UP 300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,150 UP 450
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,760 UP 80
BGF Retail 182,000 UP 1,100
SKCHEM 84,900 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 11,190 UP 760
HYOSUNG TNC 448,500 DN 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 438,000 DN 4,500
HANILCMT 11,840 DN 120
SKBS 72,200 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,780 UP 90
KakaoBank 26,200 DN 400
HYBE 188,500 DN 3,300
SK ie technology 69,400 UP 1,100
LG Energy Solution 566,000 UP 19,000
DL E&C 33,050 UP 250
kakaopay 62,000 DN 1,000
K Car 12,170 DN 160
SKSQUARE 41,700 UP 850
POSCO CHEMICAL 260,500 UP 26,000
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber