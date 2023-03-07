Assembly speaker delivers donation for quake-hit Turkey, Syria
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Tuesday delivered 120 million won (US$92,000) to the Korean Red Cross after raising the money through donations from lawmakers and others to help quake-hit Turkey and Syria.
"We hope today's event can be of a little help for people in Turkey and Syria that suffered unprecedented damage," Kim said in a ceremony to deliver the money raised from lawmakers and parliamentary officials.
Turkey and Syria were hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6.
Meanwhile, Kim's office said the assembly speaker will leave for Istanbul on Wednesday as part of an 11-day trip to Turkey, Italy and Israel.
In Turkey, Kim will attend a MIKTA meeting, and offer condolences and support to the country. MIKTA refers to an informal consultation platform between South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia.
In Italy and Israel, Kim will discuss improving bilateral cooperation with the countries, according to his office.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
