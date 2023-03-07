S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 7, 2023
All News 16:53 March 07, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.666 3.699 -3.3
2-year TB 3.798 3.850 -5.2
3-year TB 3.726 3.774 -4.8
10-year TB 3.661 3.731 -7.0
2-year MSB 3.783 3.821 -3.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.410 4.458 -4.8
91-day CD 3.610 3.610 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
Most Saved
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber