Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT nominates new chief after bungled trial

All News 20:16 March 07, 2023

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major telecom operator here, said Tuesday it has nominated a new chief executive whose approval will be made at a shareholder meeting later this month.

The telecom giant's board of directors nominated Yoon Kyoung-lim, the head of its Transformation Division, as the new leader whose term will start in March.

Yoon, if approved, will replace the current CEO, Ku Hyeon-mo, who was nominated in December to lead the telecom company again.

But the National Pension Service, the largest shareholder in KT with a 10.13 percent stake, took issue with the transparency in the process of nominating Ku for the second term.

In response, KT has been in the process of selecting a new chief again.

This photo, provided by KT Corp., shows Yoon Kyoung-lim, the head of the tech giant's Transformation Division, who was nominated on March 7, 2023, as KT's new chief. (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by KT Corp., shows Yoon Kyoung-lim, the head of the tech giant's Transformation Division, who was nominated on March 7, 2023, as KT's new chief. (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KT #new chief #nomination
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!