KT nominates new chief after bungled trial
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major telecom operator here, said Tuesday it has nominated a new chief executive whose approval will be made at a shareholder meeting later this month.
The telecom giant's board of directors nominated Yoon Kyoung-lim, the head of its Transformation Division, as the new leader whose term will start in March.
Yoon, if approved, will replace the current CEO, Ku Hyeon-mo, who was nominated in December to lead the telecom company again.
But the National Pension Service, the largest shareholder in KT with a 10.13 percent stake, took issue with the transparency in the process of nominating Ku for the second term.
In response, KT has been in the process of selecting a new chief again.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Hankook Tire's chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber