Biden, Yoon to hold bilateral summit in Washington next month: White House

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the United States next month for a summit with President Joe Biden, the White House said Tuesday.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee of the Republic of Korea (ROK) for a State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on April 26, 2023," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a released statement, referring to South Korea by its official name.

She noted Yoon's upcoming trip will mark the second state visit by a foreign leader to the U.S. since Biden took office early 2021.

"The upcoming visit celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world," said the released statement.

"President Biden and President Yoon will highlight the importance and enduring strength of the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance as well as the United States' unwavering commitment to the ROK," it added.

