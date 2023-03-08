Top security advisers of S. Korea, U.S. discuss upcoming summit, N. Korean threats: White House
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han met with his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, here on Tuesday to discuss an upcoming summit between their leaders and North Korea's evolving threats, the White House said.
The two also discussed ways to further strengthen the U.S.-South Korea alliance, which marks the 70th anniversary this year.
"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Kim Sung-han, National Security Advisor of the Republic of Korea (ROK). They discussed preparations for the upcoming State Visit by ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee on April 26," the White House said in a press release, referring to South Korea by its official name.
"The two discussed how to maintain close cooperation to further enhance our security ties to respond to the changing threat environment in the Indo-Pacific region," it added.
North Korea fired 69 ballistic missiles in 2022, marking a new record of ballistic missiles launched in a single year. Its previous record was at 25.
Kim and Sullivan called on the United Nations to take action against North Korea's continued provocations.
"The two condemned the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) continued destabilizing activity and highlighted the need for the international community, including our allies and partners at the United Nations, to limit the DPRK's ability to advance its unlawful WMD program that threatens regional stability," the White House said, referring to North Korea by its official name.
"They also spoke about the growing necessity for concerted efforts to advance peace and stability globally," it added.
Kim arrived here on Sunday. He earlier met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
'Troubling' signs of activity at N. Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site: IAEA chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's first child is son: Seoul's spy agency
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills