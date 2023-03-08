Top security advisers of S. Korea, U.S. discuss upcoming summit, N. Korean threats: White House

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han met with his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, here on Tuesday to discuss an upcoming summit between their leaders and North Korea's evolving threats, the White House said.

The two also discussed ways to further strengthen the U.S.-South Korea alliance, which marks the 70th anniversary this year.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Kim Sung-han, National Security Advisor of the Republic of Korea (ROK). They discussed preparations for the upcoming State Visit by ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee on April 26," the White House said in a press release, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"The two discussed how to maintain close cooperation to further enhance our security ties to respond to the changing threat environment in the Indo-Pacific region," it added.

North Korea fired 69 ballistic missiles in 2022, marking a new record of ballistic missiles launched in a single year. Its previous record was at 25.

Kim and Sullivan called on the United Nations to take action against North Korea's continued provocations.

"The two condemned the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) continued destabilizing activity and highlighted the need for the international community, including our allies and partners at the United Nations, to limit the DPRK's ability to advance its unlawful WMD program that threatens regional stability," the White House said, referring to North Korea by its official name.

"They also spoke about the growing necessity for concerted efforts to advance peace and stability globally," it added.

Kim arrived here on Sunday. He earlier met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



The photo, provided by the South Korean presidential office, shows South Korean National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han (R) posing for a photo with his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, at the Headquarters of the United States Indo-Pacific Command in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sept. 1, 2022 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

