SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. behind Seoul-Tokyo history dispute; they are not 'third party' we should welcome (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- People opting for private education even in debt; spending hits all-time high (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Japan should respond to S. Korean solution'; Japanese public opinion on improving relationship looms (Donga Ilbo)
-- Population is about everything (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Firefighter who never came back after running into fire shouting 'there's a person' (Segye Times)
-- Taiwan, EU say U.S. Chips Act has gone too far (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon to pay state visit to U.S.; White House announces invitation for April (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon celebrates own humiliating diplomacy, makes all-out focus on cooperation with U.S., Japan (Hankyoreh)
-- Bullied when targeted; fandom destroying politics (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Private education ruining nation; S. Korea filled with 'education poor' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Blinded accounting has led to 'Parasite' of labor union (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Shuttle diplomacy possible with Japan after Yoon's gambit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korean rescuers recall times of despair, hope in Turkey (Korea Herald)
-- Forced labor victims reject compensation plan (Korea Times)
