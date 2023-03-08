Yoon's state visit to U.S. to be historic turning point for alliance: office
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States next month will be a "historic turning point" for the bilateral alliance as the two countries look to protect their people, defend core values and advance into the future, his office said Wednesday.
The White House said Tuesday (local time) U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee for a state visit, including a state dinner, on April 26.
The visit will coincide with the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.
The two leaders "are expected to celebrate the achievements of the South Korea-U.S. alliance built up over the past 70 years and hold in-depth discussions on the direction of the alliance's future development," senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye said in a statement.
The leaders are expected to produce "detailed and practical cooperation measures" across diverse areas, including on the allies' combined defense posture and extended deterrence, future advanced technologies and economic security, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and regional and global challenges, Kim said.
"President Yoon's state visit to the U.S. will be a historic turning for the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which is considered one of the most successful alliances in history, to evolve more actively in the face of rapidly changing international affairs and uncertainties of the future," she said.
"Through this, we expect to realize a 'South Korea-U.S. alliance in action' that protects the lives and safety of the two countries' peoples, defends core values and advances toward the future," she added.
Yoon will be the first South Korean president to pay a state visit to Washington since President Lee Myung-bak in 2011.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
(LEAD) Lee accuses Yoon administration of humiliating forced labor victims
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
'Troubling' signs of activity at N. Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site: IAEA chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's first child is son: Seoul's spy agency
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills
-
Over half of young women willing to give birth: survey