Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 08, 2023

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/07 Sunny 60

Incheon 14/08 Sunny 70

Suwon 17/05 Sunny 60

Cheongju 21/07 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 21/08 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 17/03 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 22/13 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 22/08 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/07 Cloudy 10

Jeju 21/10 Cloudy 10

Daegu 23/07 Sunny 0

Busan 18/12 Sunny 0

