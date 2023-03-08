S. Korean military to launch drone ops unit as early as July
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military plans to launch a drone operations command as early as July, officials said Wednesday, in what would be a culmination of its efforts to bolster readiness following North Korea's drone incursions late last year.
It has been working out details, such as the operational concept, command structure, personnel makeup and location of the specialized unit slated to open in the latter half of this year, according to officials at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
After the North's Dec. 26 drone infiltrations, the military unveiled a plan in January to set up the unit and a series of anti-drone measures, including holding regular air defense drills and securing drone jamming guns and other assets.
"We are developing the operational concept and tactics through an analysis of drone operation cases of various foreign countries," the JCS said in a statement.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
(LEAD) Lee accuses Yoon administration of humiliating forced labor victims
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
'Troubling' signs of activity at N. Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site: IAEA chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's first child is son: Seoul's spy agency
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills
-
Over half of young women willing to give birth: survey