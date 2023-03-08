S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 12,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed over 12,000 for the second straight day Wednesday amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs.
The country reported 12,798 new COVID-19 infections, including 12 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,594,297, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Wednesday's tally is up from 12,284 the previous day and 12,288 a week earlier, according to the KDCA data.
South Korea added 12 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,061. The number of critically ill patients came to 139, down from 158 the previous day.
As new cases have subsided, health authorities are mulling ways to further ease the antivirus measures in the coming months.
On Jan. 30, South Korea lifted most indoor mask mandates after they had been in place for more than two years.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
'Troubling' signs of activity at N. Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site: IAEA chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's first child is son: Seoul's spy agency
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills
-
Over half of young women willing to give birth: survey