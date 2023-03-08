Savings institutions' industrial loans grow at slower pace in Q4
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean savings institutions' loans continued to grow in the fourth quarter but at a slower pace than three months earlier due to stepped-up efforts to monitor the soundness of borrowers, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Outstanding industrial loans extended by banks and non-bank depository institutions came to 1,797.7 trillion won (US$1.36 trillion) at the end of last year, up 28 trillion won from a quarter earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
From a year earlier, the amount expanded by 217 trillion won.
The lending to businesses continued to rise but at a slower pace than a 56.6 trillion-won increase tallied three months earlier.
The BOK said that demand for borrowing remained high amid unfavorable direct financing conditions caused by slumping stock and bond markets.
But savings institutions' stepped-up monitoring of borrowers appeared to have led to the slower growth in outstanding loans.
Loans to service companies, which include the self-employed, grew by 15.9 trillion won to 1,176.4 trillion won as of end-December, slowing from a 38.8 trillion-won gain in the previous quarter.
Lending to the manufacturing industry expanded by 4.6 trillion won to 454.6 trillion won, compared with a 10.6 trillion-won increase three months earlier.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) Lee accuses Yoon administration of humiliating forced labor victims
-
U.S. supports Yoon's vision for S. Korea-Japan relations: State Dept.
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's first child is son: Seoul's spy agency
-
'Troubling' signs of activity at N. Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site: IAEA chief
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills
-
Forced labor compensation plan will go down as national humiliation day: activists