(WBC) Veteran left-hander hoping for final showdown vs. Japan

TOKYO, March 8 (Yonhap) -- A reputation can go a long way for athletes. Establish one early, and it can stay with them for years.

That has been the case for South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun, who excelled against Japan early in his career and has long been considered the country's best weapon on the mound against its nemesis.



Kim Kwang-hyun of South Korea pitches against the Orix Buffaloes during an exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

A lot has changed since Kim kept Japan at bay at the 2008 Olympics and the 2009 World Baseball Classic (WBC), still in his early 20s then. For every memorable outing he's had against Samurai Japan, Kim has had games he'd rather forget. Now 34, Kim may no longer be South Korea's first choice to start against Japan at this year's WBC in Tokyo on Friday.

If not this week in Pool B action at Tokyo Dome, then Kim wouldn't mind a chance to face Japan in the final in Miami later this month.

"I've been lucky enough to have pitched against Japan so often, and I've had some great games and not so great games along the way. If I have another opportunity, I will do the best I can," Kim said Wednesday, during South Korea's official workout at Tokyo Dome. "Nothing is set in stone, but I'd love to face them in the final."

South Korea and Japan will renew their baseball rivalry at 7 p.m. Friday here in Pool B action. After that, the earliest they can meet again in the knockouts will be in the championship final.

Despite the hype surrounding the latest Korea-Japan showdown, Kim said he wants to take care of business against Australia in the first Pool B game at noon Thursday in Tokyo.



Kim Kwang-hyun of South Korea (L) speaks with reporters during a workout for the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

"If we beat Australia, then we will have some positive momentum behind us heading into the Japan game," Kim said. "I think the way the schedule is set up works in our favor. Hopefully, we'll be able to win every game."

A win over Australia will virtually assure South Korea of a spot in the quarterfinals, with Japan expected to move on as the top seed in Pool B. With an opening victory in the bags, South Korea can even afford to lose to Japan, as long as it doesn't get upset by the underdogs Czech Republic and China.

"The Japan game is obviously not going to be easy, because there will be so much attention on everyone involved," Kim said. "But that's par for the course when it comes to our rivalry. I think I'll feel pressure if I take the mound, but I will try my best to win that game."

