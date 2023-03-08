Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.1 pct: poll
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose to 44.1 percent, the highest since July last year, a poll showed Wednesday.
In the poll of 1,000 adults conducted by Hangil Research from Saturday to Monday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance gained 2.7 percentage points from the previous month to 44.1 percent.
It marked the highest rating since July last year when the figure tumbled to 37.8 percent from over 50 percent in the wake of negative issues like an unpopular education policy proposal and turmoil in the ruling party.
Yoon's disapproval rating fell 2.2 percentage points to 53.8 percent in the same period, the lowest level since 59.2 percent in July.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
