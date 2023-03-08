(LEAD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang
(ATTN: UPDATES headline, lead, throughout)
SUNCHANG, South Korea, March 8 (Yonhap) -- A small truck rammed through a crowd of people in the southwestern county of Sunchang on Wednesday, leaving three people dead and five others seriously injured.
The 1-ton truck carrying fertilizer crashed into people in the parking lot of an agricultural cooperative building in Sunchang, 244 kilometers south of Seoul, at 10:30 a.m. while an election for a cooperative head was under way.
The accident left three people dead. Five others were seriously injured, and 12 other voters also sustained injuries. They were all sent to the hospital for treatment.
Casualties could grow further as the victims are mostly old aged, rescuers said.
Police were looking into the exact cause of the accident, having tentatively concluded that it was caused by the driver's maloperation.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) Lee accuses Yoon administration of humiliating forced labor victims
-
U.S. supports Yoon's vision for S. Korea-Japan relations: State Dept.
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's first child is son: Seoul's spy agency
-
'Troubling' signs of activity at N. Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site: IAEA chief
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills
-
Forced labor compensation plan will go down as national humiliation day: activists