(2nd LD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more info)
SUNCHANG, South Korea, March 8 (Yonhap) -- A small truck rammed through a crowd of about 20 people in the southwestern county of Sunchang on Wednesday, leaving three people dead and five others seriously injured.
The 1-ton truck carrying fertilizer crashed into the crowd in the parking lot of a local agricultural cooperative building in Sunchang, 244 kilometers south of Seoul, at 10:30 a.m. while an election for a cooperative head was under way. The victims were waiting in lines to cast ballots
The accident left three people dead, including an 80-year-old person, with 17 others injured, five of them seriously. They were all sent to the hospital for treatment, according to fire authorities.
Casualties could grow further, as the victims are mostly in their 70s and 80s, authorities said.
The 74-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and put under police investigation.
Police tentatively concluded the accident was caused by the driver's maloperation and were looking into the exact cause.
A police official quoted the driver as saying he mistook the accelerator for the brake.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(LEAD) Lee accuses Yoon administration of humiliating forced labor victims
-
U.S. supports Yoon's vision for S. Korea-Japan relations: State Dept.
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's first child is son: Seoul's spy agency
-
'Troubling' signs of activity at N. Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site: IAEA chief
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills
-
Forced labor compensation plan will go down as national humiliation day: activists