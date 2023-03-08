The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

(3rd LD) Biden, Yoon to hold bilateral summit in Washington next month: White House

WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the United States next month for a summit with President Joe Biden, the White House said Tuesday.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee of the Republic of Korea (ROK) for a State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on April 26, 2023," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a released statement, referring to South Korea by its official name.



-----------------

(News Focus) Yoon's summit with Biden to highlight S. Korea's 'pivotal' role in region: U.S. experts

WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming trip to the United States will underscore the vital role South Korea can and seeks to play in dealing with various challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. experts said Tuesday.

The trip will also likely lead to concrete steps or "deliverables" that can help mitigate North Korea's evolving nuclear and ballistic missile threats, they noted.



-----------------

(WBC) In infielders he trusts: right-hander enjoys pitching in front of top defenders

OSAKA -- Whenever South Korean right-hander Park Se-woong takes the mound during the World Baseball Classic (WBC), he will do so knowing that he has the luxury of an airtight infield behind him.

A quick peek over his right shoulder from the mound, Park will see Kim Ha-seong at shortstop, fresh off a sophomore campaign for the San Diego Padres in which he was a finalist for the National League Gold Glove at the position. Over Park's left shoulder will be Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals, the 2021 Gold Glove winner at second base.



-----------------

Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.1 pct: poll

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose to 44.1 percent, the highest since July last year, a poll showed Wednesday.

In the poll of 1,000 adults conducted by Hangil Research from Saturday to Monday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance gained 2.7 percentage points from the previous month to 44.1 percent.



-----------------

Trade minister leaves for U.S. for talks on Chips Act

SEOUL -- South Korea's trade chief left for the United States on Wednesday for talks amid growing concerns over the adverse impact of the U.S. Chips Act on South Korean chipmakers.

During his three-day trip through Friday, Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun plans to meet senior officials of the U.S. Commerce Department and the White House, as well as officials from major think tanks, to discuss the Chips and Science Act that calls for subsidies of US$52.7 billion and tax incentives for foreign chipmakers to set up factories in the U.S.



-----------------

Yoon's state visit to U.S. to be historic turning point for alliance: office

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States next month will be a "historic turning point" for the bilateral alliance as the two countries look to protect their people, defend core values and advance into the future, his office said Wednesday.

The White House said Tuesday (local time) U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee for a state visit, including a state dinner, on April 26.



-----------------

Ruling party set to hold national convention to pick new leader

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) was set to hold a national convention Wednesday to pick a new leader to head the party through next year's general elections and help move President Yoon Suk Yeol's agenda forward.

Yoon plans to attend the convention expected to draw as many as 10,000 party members, an indication of his keen interest in the race. It will mark the first time for the president to attend a national convention of the ruling party since former President Park Geun-hye did so in 2016.



-----------------

3 in cardiac arrest, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang

SUNCHANG, South Korea -- A small truck rammed through a crowd of people in the south wesetern county of Sunchang on Wednesday, leaving three people in a state of cardiac arrest and five others seriously injured.

The one-ton truck carrying fertilizer crashed into people in the parking lot of an agricultural cooperative building in Sunchang, 244 kilometers south of Seoul, at 10:30 a.m. while an election for a cooperative head was under way.



-----------------

Seoul stocks trade lower on rate hike fears

SEOUL -- Seoul stocks remained in negative territory late Wednesday morning, amid renewed fears of further rate hikes following hawkish comments from the chair of the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 33.68 points, or 1.37 percent, to 2,429.67 points as of 11:20 a.m.

