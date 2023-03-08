(WBC) S. Korean players not looking past 1st game vs. Australia

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stated objective at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) is to reach at least the final four and play meaningful games in Miami, the host city for the semifinals and the final later this month.

But it all begins with the first Pool B game against Australia at noon Thursday at Tokyo Dome. And South Korean veterans said on the eve of that game that they weren't yet looking past that tournament opener.



From left: South Korean players Yang Hyeon-jong, Kim Hyun-soo and Na Sung-bum attend a press conference ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Our focus has been on trying to beat Australia. Every game is important here, but we have to take care of business in the first game," team captain Kim Hyun-soo said at the pretournament press conference at the dome. "I think the guys will start getting nervous if they start looking too far down the road. So we've been trying to think only about Australia first."

Yang Hyeon-jong, the oldest pitcher for South Korea at 35, said the result of the first game will set the tone for the rest of the tournament for his team.



South Korean outfielder Kim Hyun-soo speaks at a press conference ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

"If we can come away with the victory in the first game, then we will be able to ride that momentum until the end of the tournament," the left-hander said. "The first one is always the most pressure-packed game, and it's a must-win game for us."

Outfielder Na Sung-bum said he hasn't thought about a trip to Miami, because it will all depend on how South Korea performs Thursday.

"We will be facing some unfamiliar pitchers tomorrow, but it will be no different than meeting new pitchers in a new season," Na said. "We will try to do whatever it takes to win."



South Korean pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong speaks at a press conference ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim and Na, both left-handed batters, said they will stay on their toes against tough left-handed pitchers from Australia. Yang, the only pitcher at the presser, said Australia features a slew of power hitters and good contact hitters.

"Baseball is so unpredictable, and we will have to do our best one game, one pitch at a time," Yang added.

Kim, who has represented South Korea at nine previous international events, said this WBC team may be the tightest group.

"We've been getting along so well since Day 1, and our unity has been getting better and better," Kim said. "I think this team has the best balance of youth and veteran leadership, among all the national teams I've been a part of."

Na and Yang agreed, with the pitcher saying the team has been like "one big family."



South Korean outfielder Na Sung-bum speaks at a press conference ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Na said he hasn't done anything special to control his nerves, adding, "If I just execute what I've prepared, I think I should be fine." Kim, on the other hand, said he was a bit excited but also jittery at the same time.

"I don't know if you can completely shake off all the nerves. Whoever can manage to do that is an incredible athlete," Kim, 35, said. "You can't do anything about feeling nervous. You just have to make sure you get your composure back as early as possible."

Kim then added with a smile, "I've been around longer than most guys, and I think I am the most nervous one."



South Korean players train for the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)