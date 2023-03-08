KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANWHA AEROSPACE 96,300 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 68,700 DN 1,500
MS IND 20,150 DN 350
SKC 108,600 DN 6,300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 110
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,600 DN 640
SamsungF&MIns 209,500 DN 5,000
Kogas 27,450 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 51,100 DN 700
OCI 99,600 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 156,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 77,900 DN 1,800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,100 DN 5,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
IS DONGSEO 44,950 DN 750
SamsungHvyInd 5,140 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 56,200 DN 400
Mobis 215,500 DN 2,500
KorZinc 554,000 DN 32,000
S-Oil 81,100 DN 2,900
LG Innotek 273,500 DN 5,500
HMM 21,100 DN 400
KPIC 168,200 DN 6,900
Ottogi 443,000 DN 5,500
Hanssem 53,600 DN 300
F&F 142,000 UP 2,000
MERITZ SECU 6,620 UP 10
HtlShilla 76,700 DN 700
Hanmi Science 34,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 754,000 DN 39,000
GS Retail 28,700 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 152,000 UP 600
CJ 93,200 UP 2,100
LX INT 31,500 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 1,484 DN 31
DongkukStlMill 13,270 DN 380
KCC 237,500 DN 12,500
SKBP 62,700 DN 3,000
AmoreG 39,100 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 174,900 DN 200
