SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HANWHA AEROSPACE 96,300 DN 1,000

HyundaiMipoDock 68,700 DN 1,500

MS IND 20,150 DN 350

SKC 108,600 DN 6,300

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 110

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,600 DN 640

SamsungF&MIns 209,500 DN 5,000

Kogas 27,450 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 51,100 DN 700

OCI 99,600 DN 700

KumhoPetrochem 156,000 DN 2,000

KSOE 77,900 DN 1,800

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,100 DN 5,600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0

IS DONGSEO 44,950 DN 750

SamsungHvyInd 5,140 DN 150

HYUNDAI WIA 56,200 DN 400

Mobis 215,500 DN 2,500

KorZinc 554,000 DN 32,000

S-Oil 81,100 DN 2,900

LG Innotek 273,500 DN 5,500

HMM 21,100 DN 400

KPIC 168,200 DN 6,900

Ottogi 443,000 DN 5,500

Hanssem 53,600 DN 300

F&F 142,000 UP 2,000

MERITZ SECU 6,620 UP 10

HtlShilla 76,700 DN 700

Hanmi Science 34,400 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 754,000 DN 39,000

GS Retail 28,700 DN 50

SamsungElecMech 152,000 UP 600

CJ 93,200 UP 2,100

LX INT 31,500 DN 500

TaihanElecWire 1,484 DN 31

DongkukStlMill 13,270 DN 380

KCC 237,500 DN 12,500

SKBP 62,700 DN 3,000

AmoreG 39,100 DN 800

HyundaiMtr 174,900 DN 200

(MORE)